William Anderson Currans
1946 - 2020
William Anderson Currans, 73, passed away May 27, 2020.
He was born Aug. 3, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Currans, mother Anna Lou Fitzwater, and brother Benjamin Currans.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Currans; sons, William Anderson Currans II and Marcus Allen Currans; grandchildren, Braydon Currans, Kaitlyn Currans; and sister, Ida Cornish. He is also survived by many other loving family members.
As a young man, he served in the US Navy. Later in life he worked and retired from Kroger Company. At his request, a memorial service will not be held. If you wish to honor his memory, please do so in a way that may bring you peace or joy in this difficult time.
Care Cremations, Lexington, Ky., assisted the family.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
