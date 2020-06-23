William Anderson Currans, 73, passed away May 27, 2020.

He was born Aug. 3, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Currans, mother Anna Lou Fitzwater, and brother Benjamin Currans.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Currans; sons, William Anderson Currans II and Marcus Allen Currans; grandchildren, Braydon Currans, Kaitlyn Currans; and sister, Ida Cornish. He is also survived by many other loving family members.

As a young man, he served in the US Navy. Later in life he worked and retired from Kroger Company. At his request, a memorial service will not be held. If you wish to honor his memory, please do so in a way that may bring you peace or joy in this difficult time.

Care Cremations, Lexington, Ky., assisted the family.

