William Billy Hatfield Jr. (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Oh what times we shared together. Looking for the pony up..."
    - Dottie Carroll
  • "Sending love and hugs to Billy's family during this time of..."
    - Shawna Mitchell
  • "Prayers for Billy's family. He was a wonderful person..."
    - Lisa Hord-Rolph
Service Information
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Billy" Hatfield Jr., 73, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Born Jan. 26, 1946 to Lula C. Thomas and the late William Hatfield Sr. Billy was dedicated to his beloved family, the Unity Christian Church, his community and he was a proud inductee, member and vice president of the Harrison County Football Alumni Association.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christine "Chris" M. Hatfield; two sons, Troy (Tracy) Hatfield and Terry Hatfield; two brothers, Myron (Joyce) Hatfield and Randy (Sue) Hatfield; four grandchildren, Torri Hatfield, Jacob (Jan) Hatfield, Rachel (Aaron) Newby and Dylan Hatfield; and five great-grandchildren, Aleigha Newby, Malachi Newby, Harper Hatfield, Hadley Hatfield and Mallory Hatfield.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Sammy Harris. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Ware Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Hatfield, Jacob Hatfield, Jon Hatfield, Josh Hatfield, Brandon Hatfield, and Bill Kane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob McGinnis, Dave Melcher, Ronnie Spicer, Jim Columbia, Eric Gray, Dr. McKemie, Jim Furnish, Ted Taylor, and Leroy Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison County Football Alumni Association, c/o James W. Furnish, 5131 Ky. Hwy. 356, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.