William "Billy" Hatfield Jr., 73, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Born Jan. 26, 1946 to Lula C. Thomas and the late William Hatfield Sr. Billy was dedicated to his beloved family, the Unity Christian Church, his community and he was a proud inductee, member and vice president of the Harrison County Football Alumni Association.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christine "Chris" M. Hatfield; two sons, Troy (Tracy) Hatfield and Terry Hatfield; two brothers, Myron (Joyce) Hatfield and Randy (Sue) Hatfield; four grandchildren, Torri Hatfield, Jacob (Jan) Hatfield, Rachel (Aaron) Newby and Dylan Hatfield; and five great-grandchildren, Aleigha Newby, Malachi Newby, Harper Hatfield, Hadley Hatfield and Mallory Hatfield.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Sammy Harris. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Ware Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Hatfield, Jacob Hatfield, Jon Hatfield, Josh Hatfield, Brandon Hatfield, and Bill Kane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob McGinnis, Dave Melcher, Ronnie Spicer, Jim Columbia, Eric Gray, Dr. McKemie, Jim Furnish, Ted Taylor, and Leroy Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison County Football Alumni Association, c/o James W. Furnish, 5131 Ky. Hwy. 356, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019