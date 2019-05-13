William Darwin Martin, 93, died Thursday, May 9, 2019.
He was born in Cynthiana on Oct. 7, 1925 to the late William Nelson Martin and Roxie Paul Robinson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a twin brother, Raymond Martin; a sister, Geneva Lemons; and a granddaughter, Angela Scott.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Theresa S. Martin; two sons, William Sinclair Martin, Michael (Leigh) Martin; two daughters, Mary Nelson (Terry) Hunt, Marlene (Mark) McKinley; six grandchildren, Chris Martin, Jared Martin, Jordan Martin, Allen Nelson Scott, Sarah Shaw, Matthew Riggle; and 10 great-grandchildren, Allen Scott, Brenda Scott, Landen Scott, Macie Scott, Tyler Nolen, Jacob Scott, Karlie Gatrost, Maddyson Shaw, Clay Shaw, Tristan Riggle.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. by Dr. Larry Bishop.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Downs, Joe Brogli, Glen Yazell, Randy Hatfield, Roddy Moran, Joey Gasser, Robert Lucas, and RH Martin.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 16, 2019