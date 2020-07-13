William Douglas "Mac" McIntosh, 79, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Breathitt County, Houston, Ky., on April 5, 1941 to the late Reed and Edna Combs McIntosh.
Douglas served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, which included service as a member of the USAF Thunderbirds at Nellis AFB in Nevada, working on the F-100 Super Sabre. Built by North American Aviation, Inc., the F-100 was the world's first supersonic jet, and had a speed in excess of 1,000 miles per hour. With in-flight re-fueling, the aircraft was the Tactical Air Command's primary weapon in the Composite Air Force Strike, which had capabilities of engaging hostile forces anywhere in the world. In his second year alone, his work as a crew chief included three over-seas deployments spanning 23 countries, 121 aerial demonstrations, before an estimated seven million spectators.
Throughout his military career, he was repeatedly recognized for his skill and dedication through awarded honors: the RAF Wethersfield Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter; the Tactical Air Command's Outstanding Maintenance of Aircraft Records Award in the Fighter Reconnaissance Division; recognition as a USAF Small Arms Expert Sharpshooter; the Meritorious Service Medal for the Accelerated Co-Pilot Enrichment Program; the Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service from 1964 to 1967 for his exemplary service with the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds."
Selected by the members of his squadron, he earned the first "Thunderbird of the Quarter" ever awarded in 1965. In 1972, he was honored with the Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service as Aircraft Maintenance Flight Chief, 42nd Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron in Thailand. He also served as President of the 366th Tactical Fighter Wing Airman's Council and was an instructor at Craig AFG Noncommissioned Officers Academy.
After retiring in 1979 as Master Sergeant, he began another 20-year career with 3M Corporation in Cynthiana, Ky. He was recognized again and again for his outstanding service through many awards, including the "Spirit of Achievement" Award for innovations in mechanical engineering.
In addition to raising tobacco and cattle, Douglas was a gifted woodworker and carver, an avid collector of Native American artifacts, a gardener, an orchardist, and as in all things, succeeded in each endeavor.
Of all his achievements, he was most proud of his family. He was married to Carolyn "Cookie" Whitaker McIntosh for over 50 years, until her death in 2012. He remained committed to her for the rest of his life.
He is survived by two sons, Douglas Edward (Dee) McIntosh and Randy (Florencia) McIntosh; two daughters, Ina (Bob) Balentine and Janell (Jay) Delaney; three sisters, Lillian Irene McIntosh, Irma (Donnie) Arthur, and Linda (Johnny Mac) Fryman; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Jason) Lancaster, Cody McIntosh, Molly (Jeremy) Minor, Cason McIntosh, Kyle Rice, Abby Rice, Randa McIntosh and Seth Balentine; and five great-grandchildren, Sam Minor, Henley Minor, Colton Minor, Ella Minor, and Delaney Siler.
Burial at Battle Grove Cemetery followed a private service held by his family on Sunday, July 5.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.