William "Bill Bill" Joseph Sowder, 44, of Cynthiana, passed away May 15, 2020.
He was born in Harrison County on July 27, 1975 to James Lee Sowder and the late Cheryl Rae Bailey Sowder. Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Leesa Michelle Sowder; paternal grandparents, Nellie and Robert "Lightning" Rorer and maternal grandparents, William and Nina Bailey.
Bill is survived by his father, James Lee Sowder; two sons, James Hunter Sowder and Dustin Nathaniel Scott Sowder; two daughters, Kayla Michele Sowder and Courtney Michelle (Garrison Walker) Miles; two grandsons, Liam Alexander Sowder and Hunter Thomas Gunsauley; a niece, Chastyn Link; stepdaughter, Breanna Thompson; special friends, Erin Kendal, Matt Gamble, Michael Blan, Manuel Hunt and Orville King; and several aunts, uncles and friends.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 21, 2020