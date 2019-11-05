Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Toadvine. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Cynthiana on March 19, 1937 to the late Leonard H. Toadvine and Anna Elizabeth McCauley Toadvine. He was a lifelong member of the Cynthiana Christian Church and member of the deaconate, a past president of the Harrison County Water Association, a member of the Beef Cattle Association, a member of the University of Kentucky Farmhouse Fraternity, a member of Southern States, a member of the Simmental Cattle Association and was a Simmental Breeder. Billy Bob was also employed by the Harrison County Tobacco Warehouse.

Billy Bob is survived by his aunt, Wilma Warner of Lexington; four cousins, William D. (Sherry) McCauley of Beavercreek, Ohio, Alma Rose (Gary) Mitchell of Lexington, Gerald (Judy) McCauley of Nicholasville and Rita (Richard) Overman of Cynthiana; and special friend, Charlotte Paynter of Cynthiana.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 202 N. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be J. Frank Marsh, Danny Northcutt, Gary Carter, Kerry Florence, John White and Russ Crum.

Honorary pallbearers are Lowell Clifford, William Fritz and Chappie Mastin.

www.warefuneralhome.com William R. "Billy Bob" Toadvine, 82, of Cynthiana, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born in Cynthiana on March 19, 1937 to the late Leonard H. Toadvine and Anna Elizabeth McCauley Toadvine. He was a lifelong member of the Cynthiana Christian Church and member of the deaconate, a past president of the Harrison County Water Association, a member of the Beef Cattle Association, a member of the University of Kentucky Farmhouse Fraternity, a member of Southern States, a member of the Simmental Cattle Association and was a Simmental Breeder. Billy Bob was also employed by the Harrison County Tobacco Warehouse.Billy Bob is survived by his aunt, Wilma Warner of Lexington; four cousins, William D. (Sherry) McCauley of Beavercreek, Ohio, Alma Rose (Gary) Mitchell of Lexington, Gerald (Judy) McCauley of Nicholasville and Rita (Richard) Overman of Cynthiana; and special friend, Charlotte Paynter of Cynthiana.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 202 N. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.Pallbearers will be J. Frank Marsh, Danny Northcutt, Gary Carter, Kerry Florence, John White and Russ Crum.Honorary pallbearers are Lowell Clifford, William Fritz and Chappie Mastin. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close