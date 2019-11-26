Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ross McKee. View Sign Service Information Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. 760 Highway 11 SE Monroe , GA 30655 (770)-267-9406 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Monroe Monroe , GA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cynthiana Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

On the evening of Nov. 18, 2019, William Ross McKee, 81, died peacefully in North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. with his wife, Barbara McKee and son, Ross McKee, by his side.

Bill was born to William Miles and Anna Myers McKee on Jan. 25, 1938 in Cynthiana, Ky. He received his bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Centre College in Danville, Ky., where he was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He continued his education at Eastern Kentucky University and The University of Kentucky where he earned his master's in education and six-year degree. He later earned a specialist degree at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.

After receiving his undergraduate at Centre, he enlisted in the US Army where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. Following an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Kentucky, beginning his 30-year career in education. He worked as a football coach, a teacher, an administrator and athletic director. In his hometown of Cynthiana, he coached the inaugural season of the Harrison County High School football team. During his coaching career, he accumulated a record of 81-24-1, eventually being inducted into the Harrison County High School Football Hall of Fame. In 1972, he and his family moved to Georgia, where he continued his career in education and high school athletics. He served as an administrator and athletic director in the Dekalb County School system from 1972 until 2003. After retiring, he spent 10 years in real estate in Northeast Atlanta. Bill and his family lived in Tucker Georgia; finally settling in Monroe, Ga. with his wife Barbara, where they spent 26 years.

Bill is preceded in death by his father William Miles McKee and his mother Anna Myers McKee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara McKee, his son Ross and his wife Jennifer, along with their three sons Reed, Alex and Chase. Bill is also survived by his sister Betsy Clyde and his brother Tom McKee and their families.

Bill's passion throughout his life was football. He played in high school, college and the Army. He continued to coach for many years professionally and as a hobby. His greatest joy was coaching his son, Ross, and his grandsons, Reed, Chase and Alex. He led multiple teams to championships throughout his career. He was a supporter of the University of Kentucky football program, Scott County High School football, where his nephew Jim McKee is head coach, and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons.

Bill enjoyed spending time in Jensen Beach, Fla., traveling throughout the world with friends, and always loved their annual trips to Hilton Head. Bill was a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe in Monroe, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception at the church.

A second Celebration of Life service will be held at the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Society for Prevention and Cruelty to Animals (ASCPA) via

