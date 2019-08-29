William Ross "Jack" Nickerson, 77, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Born Jan. 9, 1942 in Harrison County, Jack was a retired employee of Grede and a former member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church.
Jack never met a stranger and would smile, speak or wave to everyone. He loved all people, no matter what race, size, shape or gender they were. He loved to hunt, fish and just be outside with his family and his dog watching the deer, birds and squirrels. He was a gentle giant, but also a protector of anyone he thought needed it. He was deeply loved by all that knew him and never was a bad word spoken about him. He was the kind of person that we should all strive to be and anyone that knew him was a better person for it.
Survivors include: his daughter, Lisa Ellen (Andy) Tyler, Columbia, Tenn.; a son, William Alex (Ronda Owens) Nickerson, Cynthiana; a grandson, Blake Tyler, Arkansas; and two brothers, Donnie Ray (Judy) Ecklar and Eddie Thomas (Nancy) Nickerson.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Alma Elizabeth Ecklar Nickerson; four brothers, Winford, Eugene, Eddie and Sammie Nickerson; and four sisters, Emma Harlow, Mable Ecklar, Beulah Hicks and Goldie Mitchell.
Services will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Howard Chipman. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of services.
Casketbearers will be Bobby Carroll, Eddie Carroll, Michael Cravens, David Ecklar, Donnie Ecklar, Allen Honeycutt and Andy Tyler.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019