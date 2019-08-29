Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ross Nickerson. View Sign Service Information Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-6333 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Service 1:00 PM Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Ross "Jack" Nickerson, 77, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Born Jan. 9, 1942 in Harrison County, Jack was a retired employee of Grede and a former member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church.

Jack never met a stranger and would smile, speak or wave to everyone. He loved all people, no matter what race, size, shape or gender they were. He loved to hunt, fish and just be outside with his family and his dog watching the deer, birds and squirrels. He was a gentle giant, but also a protector of anyone he thought needed it. He was deeply loved by all that knew him and never was a bad word spoken about him. He was the kind of person that we should all strive to be and anyone that knew him was a better person for it.

Survivors include: his daughter, Lisa Ellen (Andy) Tyler, Columbia, Tenn.; a son, William Alex (Ronda Owens) Nickerson, Cynthiana; a grandson, Blake Tyler, Arkansas; and two brothers, Donnie Ray (Judy) Ecklar and Eddie Thomas (Nancy) Nickerson.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Alma Elizabeth Ecklar Nickerson; four brothers, Winford, Eugene, Eddie and Sammie Nickerson; and four sisters, Emma Harlow, Mable Ecklar, Beulah Hicks and Goldie Mitchell.

Services will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Howard Chipman. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of services.

Casketbearers will be Bobby Carroll, Eddie Carroll, Michael Cravens, David Ecklar, Donnie Ecklar, Allen Honeycutt and Andy Tyler.

www.drakefuneralhome.com William Ross "Jack" Nickerson, 77, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.Born Jan. 9, 1942 in Harrison County, Jack was a retired employee of Grede and a former member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church.Jack never met a stranger and would smile, speak or wave to everyone. He loved all people, no matter what race, size, shape or gender they were. He loved to hunt, fish and just be outside with his family and his dog watching the deer, birds and squirrels. He was a gentle giant, but also a protector of anyone he thought needed it. He was deeply loved by all that knew him and never was a bad word spoken about him. He was the kind of person that we should all strive to be and anyone that knew him was a better person for it.Survivors include: his daughter, Lisa Ellen (Andy) Tyler, Columbia, Tenn.; a son, William Alex (Ronda Owens) Nickerson, Cynthiana; a grandson, Blake Tyler, Arkansas; and two brothers, Donnie Ray (Judy) Ecklar and Eddie Thomas (Nancy) Nickerson.Preceding him in death was his mother, Alma Elizabeth Ecklar Nickerson; four brothers, Winford, Eugene, Eddie and Sammie Nickerson; and four sisters, Emma Harlow, Mable Ecklar, Beulah Hicks and Goldie Mitchell.Services will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Howard Chipman. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of services.Casketbearers will be Bobby Carroll, Eddie Carroll, Michael Cravens, David Ecklar, Donnie Ecklar, Allen Honeycutt and Andy Tyler. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close