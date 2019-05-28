Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zenoa Lair McCauley. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 former school teacher and loving mother, Zenoa Lail Fisher McCauley, 91, went home to Jesus and family in Heaven.

Zenoa was born July 14, 1927 in Berry, Ky. to proud parents Zeno and Edna (Lail) Fisher. She graduated from Berry High School. On June 21, 1947 she married Carlos W. McCauley. They were blessed with two daughters, Carla and Candie.

Through Zenoa's love of school and children, she received a teaching certificate from Georgetown College. She taught school a total of 35 years teaching in Kenton County, Sunrise School, Berry School, and Northside Elementary (all in Harrison County). After retirement, she continued to substitute teach for 15 years. She truly loved every moment in the classroom.

She had a beautiful singing voice, a blessing from God that she often shared. She would sing with her students (Mares Eat Oats and Does Eat Oats), at weddings, for entertainment at community events, at church, and to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was raised in the Berry Methodist Church and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cynthiana, Ky. She also was a member of the Cynthiana Woman's Club, Democratic Woman's Club, and Harrison County Retired Teachers Association.

Zenoa was preceded in death by her parents, Zeno and Edna Fisher and her husband, Carlos.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carla (Larry) Harney and Candie (Jackie) Mitchell; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Harney, Brandon (Megan) Harney, and Jonathan (Ginny) Harney, Stephanie (Eric) Whitson, Michael (Sherri) Jones, and Autumn Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Conner and Cooper Harney, Mckenzie, Bryce, Blake, and Brody Harney, Emmy Lynn Harney, Shaun Michael and Stephen Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral is Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. Both will be at the Cynthiana First United Methodist Church. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Cynthiana First United Methodist Youth Endowment Fund, in Memphis, Tenn. or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 former school teacher and loving mother, Zenoa Lail Fisher McCauley, 91, went home to Jesus and family in Heaven.Zenoa was born July 14, 1927 in Berry, Ky. to proud parents Zeno and Edna (Lail) Fisher. She graduated from Berry High School. On June 21, 1947 she married Carlos W. McCauley. They were blessed with two daughters, Carla and Candie.Through Zenoa's love of school and children, she received a teaching certificate from Georgetown College. She taught school a total of 35 years teaching in Kenton County, Sunrise School, Berry School, and Northside Elementary (all in Harrison County). After retirement, she continued to substitute teach for 15 years. She truly loved every moment in the classroom.She had a beautiful singing voice, a blessing from God that she often shared. She would sing with her students (Mares Eat Oats and Does Eat Oats), at weddings, for entertainment at community events, at church, and to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.She was raised in the Berry Methodist Church and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cynthiana, Ky. She also was a member of the Cynthiana Woman's Club, Democratic Woman's Club, and Harrison County Retired Teachers Association.Zenoa was preceded in death by her parents, Zeno and Edna Fisher and her husband, Carlos.She is survived by her two daughters, Carla (Larry) Harney and Candie (Jackie) Mitchell; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Harney, Brandon (Megan) Harney, and Jonathan (Ginny) Harney, Stephanie (Eric) Whitson, Michael (Sherri) Jones, and Autumn Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Conner and Cooper Harney, Mckenzie, Bryce, Blake, and Brody Harney, Emmy Lynn Harney, Shaun Michael and Stephen Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral is Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. Both will be at the Cynthiana First United Methodist Church. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Memorial gifts may be sent to Cynthiana First United Methodist Youth Endowment Fund, in Memphis, Tenn. or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.