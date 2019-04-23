Jennifer Lois Lowry, "Jenny", age 58, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 8th, 2019 in Houston, TX, after a three year battle with cancer.

Jenny is survived by her loving parents, Bob and Ellie Lowry of Horseshoe Bay, TX; sister Kathy and husband Marc Staruska of New Braunfels, TX; brother Pat and wife Alicia Lowry of Scottsdale, AZ; brother Kevin and wife Tammy Lowry of Basel, Switzerland; brother Michael and wife Susie Hatley and their children of Richardson, TX; and her beloved nieces and nephew ("princesses and prince"): Lauren Lowry of New York City, Lesley Lowry Ladrech of Dallas, Hannah Lowry of San Francisco and Alex Lowry of Boulder.

Jenny was born on July 1st, 1960 in Houston, TX and was a graduate of Brazoswood High School in 1978 in Clute, TX. Jenny graduated with a degree of Agriculture Economics from Texas A&M University in 1983, and was a proud, lifelong Fightin' Texas Aggie. Jenny worked as a Real Estate Appraiser in Cypress, TX area for 27 years, most recently of A.G. Appraisal Services.

Jenny had a tenacity for enjoying life to the fullest. She was an outdoor enthusiast and had an abundant appreciation of nature and God's creatures (specifically horses winning countless awards in her youth). She cherished those early mornings spent out hunting in the country, especially with her favorite hunting buddy, Alex. Jenny was loved by all who knew her. Her determination, kindness and smiling face will be remembered forever. Jenny was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had the ability to empathize and understand those around her, while always exhibiting humility and graciousness. Most importantly, she enjoyed and valued spending quality time with her family.

Per Jenny's wishes, the family will hold a private family memorial at the L&L Ranch, where her ashes will be spread over the pond, her favorite turkey hunting spot. On Saturday, May 4th, 2019, friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Jenny's life from 11am-2pm at Country Corner, 17943 Grant Rd, Cypress, TX 77429.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Jenny Lowry to Diamonds and Dollars at www.diamondsanddollars.org, an organization that Jenny was involved in, or to MD Anderson Cancer Center of Houston TX. The family wants to thank everyone for their outreach and support during this time.