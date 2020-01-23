Nathan Harvey Hooker was born March 29, 1939, son of The Rev. Vann Hooker and Opal Faye (Harvey) Hooker in Leachville AR. He died at home in Walden, Montgomery TX on January 18, 2020.

A Methodist "PK" (Preacher's Kid) Harvey attended schools in Cave City, Fort Smith, Marshall, graduating from T.A. Futrell High School, Marianna AR. Following 2 years at Hendrix College in Conway AR, he served with the U.S. Army Medical Services, Anchorage AL for 3 years. He returned to Hendrix College for two more years for his BA in December 1963.

Endowed with a love of the printed word, Harvey worked during his final year at Hendrix for the Paragould Daily Press, including coverage of the visit to Arkansas by President John F. Kennedy in October 1963 to dedicate Greers Ferry Dam. He moved with his family to Paragould and was the Daily Press General Manager and daily columnist under the publisher, Fred Wulfkuhler. His columns led to recognition by the Arkansas Press Association as a two time winner of the Arkansas Daily Columnist of the Year Award. Harvey was also active in the Paragould Jaycees and served as Chair of the Greene County Democratic Party.

In 1966 Harvey accepted a position with the American Red Cross (ARC) and moved to Ft. Campbell KY, serving the 101st Airborne in preparation for his voluntary departure in May 1967 to Vietnam where he lived and worked until May 1968. Returning from Vietnam, Harvey worked as the Public Relations Manager for the American Red Cross in Atlanta GA 1968-69, Charlotte NC 1969-70, and moved to the Houston TX American Red Cross 1970-76. Associated Press and international news services used many human interest stories and photographs he took during coverage of hurricanes in the Gulf Coast region. From Houston he transferred to the Washington DC ARC, 1976-78, serving as second in command with responsibilities for fund raising and public relations.

Returning to Houston from Washington, Harvey moved into the corporate business world at Cordovan Press. In his position he was instrumental in starting the Houston Business Journal and developing similar publications in other U.S. cities including Seattle and Los Angeles. Following purchase of Cordovan by a larger national company, Harvey sold his shares and reinvested in Corporate Services, a turn-key printing and mailing company, as Vice-President and Director of Sales. Following the sale of Corporate Services, he continued with Chas. B. Young Company, Beasley Company, Champagne Fine Printing and retired from National Mail in 2004.

Harvey served as an officer and President of the Houston Public Relations Association, the Gulf Coast Direct Mail Association and volunteer for the Houston Rodeo Committee. He also received the Gulf Coast DMA "Man of the Year" award.

Harvey lived in Baltimore MD for two years after retiring. There he spent time traveling to Revolutionary and Civil War historical sites and museums. He returned to Montgomery TX where he had owned a weekend retreat since 1975, and has lived in Walden since 2007. In recent years he served as Treasurer of Friends of the Charles B. Stewart West Branch Library in Montgomery TX.

Harvey married Alice A. Henderson from Ashdown AR in 1962. Surviving family include Alice, their sons and daughters-in-law, John Mark and Jennifer Hooker (Montgomery TX), Patrick Ed and Joan Ellis-Hooker (Berkeley CA); grandchildren Sophie, Grace and August Hooker; sisters Faye d'Opal (Wanden Treanor), Joan McIlrath, and Barbara Stankovits, plus nieces, nephews and the "Hooker Cousins" spread coast to coast.

A well-read and informed man, Harvey taught many young men and women to fish, shared his love of reading, and traveled the world with friends and family. Alice and Harvey created travel and foodie memories with The Fine Foods and Friends Gourmet Group while living in Houston. He was passionate about learning, education, and a good debate that challenged him and others to think and reason. His last trip was October 2019 to Europe with their youngest grandchild, August, and included visits to WWI and WWII sites and museums.

A celebration will be held on his birthday weekend, Saturday, March 28, in Montgomery, Texas. It was his wish that friends and family come and enjoy a memorable time together, sharing their stories, some of which might be true.

Those wishing to make donations in his memory may consider The Friends of the Library, PO Box 524, Montgomery, Texas 77356.