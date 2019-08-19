Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie O. Keepers III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tommie Oscar Keepers, III, affectionately known to the family as "King Tom", passed away at his home in Grapeland, Texas, on Friday, the 16th day of August, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer. Tommie was born on the 24th day of June, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to Tommie Oscar Keepers, Jr. and Florence Babbitt Keepers. Tommie was a high school graduate of Cypress Fairbanks High School, class of 1954. He served as president of the student council, among other honors and leadership roles. He attended college at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, where he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree. Later, he attended Sam Houston State University and earned a Master's Degree of Education in Guidance Counseling. He served as a high school guidance counselor at Texas City High School and later at Cypress-Fairbanks High School. As an artisan, he created beautiful works of wood which he shared with family, friends and the community. He was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and was an active member of the Percilla Community Church and East Texas Tres Dias. His loving family members to honor his memory included his adoring wife Wanda Jeanne Keepers; sons, Christopher Keepers and wife Christie, Bret Keepers and wife Barbara, Robert Frazier and wife Kelli; daughters, Tammy Keepers Barrett and Toni Keepers Starr; granddaughters, Whitney James, Grace Frazier, Presley Lindsey, Briana Keepers; grandsons, Kyle Keepers, Brandon Keepers, Darien Frazier, Chad Frazier, Garrett Frazier, Matthew Mitchell and Keaton Mitchell; sister, Emma Belle Keepers Page and husband Preston. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents. Friends were cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 18th day of August, 2019, at Percilla Community Church in Percilla, Texas. Funeral services for Tommie Keepers were conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 19th day of August, 2019, at Percilla Community Church. Rev. Kenny Bush and Pastor Josh Lindsey officiated. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral services for Tommie Oscar Keepers, III, were in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.

