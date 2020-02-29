|
Lucille Harold
Born: April 16, 1932 in Willisburg, KY
Died: February 17, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Lucille Harold, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 16, 1932 in Willisburg, Kentucky, the daughter of William Leslie and Mary Ethel (Haydon) Lewis.
Lucille was a tremendously independent, strong, steady and generous person who would give her resources, time and support to anyone who needed it. She Unfailingly loved and cared for her family and friends for her entire life. Lucille was formerly employed in food service as a kitchen manager for Vencor Hospital for 10 years, Pine Acres Care Center, Prince Castle in DeKalb, and the Popcorn Stand in DeKalb for a number of years. She was a former member of the Victory Baptist Church in DeKalb.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Mary (Nick Dreher) Johnson of Oak Park and Ann Johnson of Chicago; siblings, Anna Ruth (Albert Lee) Chesser of Willisburg, Kentucky, Pauline (Leo) Boblitt of Willisburg, Kentucky, Dorothy (Wendell) Hood of Willisburg, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Edith and Linda.
She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Richard Johnson; her parents; infant brother; sisters, Nellie (Robert) Boblitt and Beulah (Albert) Hood ; four brothers, Albert, W.T., Burtes (Virginia) and Ralph.
The Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Eric Mangek of Victory Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery, in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lucille Harold Memorial Fund, addressed to the Harold Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020