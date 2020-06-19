Adolfo Morales Cruz
Adolfo Morales Cruz "Chico" "Grampa Chico" age 85 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to Jesus after a 15 year battle with Alzheimers. He was born February 27, 1935, in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico to Herminio Cruz and Margarita (Morales). He was a renowned chef in the Chicagoland area, beginning his career at the Drake Hotel in Chicago and ending at El Sombrero in Mt. Prospect, IL. He loved music, dancing, joking, a good cigar, and most of all his family.
Adolfo is survived by his children, Alexander Cruz, Herminio Cruz (Kimberly), Jennifer Kallas (David), Lisa Feingold (Greg), and Juanita Miller; grandchildren, Thurston Kallas, Timothy Kallas, Thomas Kallas (Amber), Caitlin Cruz, Sara Cruz, Kassandra Cruz, Jackie Amundson, Christina Cruz (Rick Jupp), Stephen Worley; great-grandchildren, Mason Amundson, Hailey Jupp, Emery Kallas, Hartley Kallas, Hadley Kallas, Vincent Feingold, Kayden Worley; siblings, Carmen Figueroa, Merida Rua, Jose Cruz; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Cruise; sister, Maria Cruz Morales; and nephew, Carlos Ortiz Cruz. Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Adolfo Morales Cruz "Chico" "Grampa Chico" age 85 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, went home to Jesus after a 15 year battle with Alzheimers. He was born February 27, 1935, in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico to Herminio Cruz and Margarita (Morales). He was a renowned chef in the Chicagoland area, beginning his career at the Drake Hotel in Chicago and ending at El Sombrero in Mt. Prospect, IL. He loved music, dancing, joking, a good cigar, and most of all his family.
Adolfo is survived by his children, Alexander Cruz, Herminio Cruz (Kimberly), Jennifer Kallas (David), Lisa Feingold (Greg), and Juanita Miller; grandchildren, Thurston Kallas, Timothy Kallas, Thomas Kallas (Amber), Caitlin Cruz, Sara Cruz, Kassandra Cruz, Jackie Amundson, Christina Cruz (Rick Jupp), Stephen Worley; great-grandchildren, Mason Amundson, Hailey Jupp, Emery Kallas, Hartley Kallas, Hadley Kallas, Vincent Feingold, Kayden Worley; siblings, Carmen Figueroa, Merida Rua, Jose Cruz; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Cruise; sister, Maria Cruz Morales; and nephew, Carlos Ortiz Cruz. Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.