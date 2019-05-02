Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Agustin Vasquez
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Agustin Vasquez Obituary
Agustin Vasquez

Born: January 22, 1959; in Mexico

Died: April 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Agustin Vasquez, 60, of Waterman, Illinois, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born January 22, 1959 in Mexico, the son of Lauro Vasquez Tapia and Josefina Mendez Reyez.

Agustin was employed at T.C. Development & Design in Cortland.

He is survived by his children, Mayra Vasquez Alarcon, Enrique Vasquez Alarcon, Bogar Vasquez Alarcon, Laura Josefina Vasquez D., Abraham Vasquez D., Mara Patricia Vasquez D., Marco Antonio Vasquez; sisters, M. Bertha Mendez, Gloria Ruedas, Esther Mendez, Laura Vasquez, Ana Vasquez, Alejandra Vasquez; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and his wife of 14 years and now his girlfriend, Elizabeth Vasquez.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Fr. Ruben Herrera of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rochelle celebrating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Mexico.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Agustin Vasquez Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vasquez Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 2, 2019
