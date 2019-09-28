Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Aidan Cronauer
Aidan Joseph Cronauer Obituary
Aidan Joseph Cronauer

Born: November 19, 2015

Died: September 14, 2019

On September 14, 2019, Aidan Joseph Cronauer, 3 3/4, transitioned to Heaven unexpectedly in Chicago, Illinois after complications stemming, in part, from chronic pulmonary hypertension.

Aidan was born November 19, 2015 and despite significant health and medical procedures since birth, lived a blessed, but short, life full of travel, excursions, and exploration.He loved all vehicles, heavy equipment, and driving his power wheels around the yard.

Despite living a life full of medical hurdles, surgeries, therapy, medications, and complications associated with his condition, Aidan was a happy, genuinely empathetic, compassionate and surprisingly unselfish, child that channeled an insanely laid back, roll-with-the-punches, attitude.

Given Aidan's abbreviated life, he is survived by many, including: parents C. Nicholas & Audra Cronauer (Littel); his older sister and best friend, L. Cadence Cronauer (5); brothers Noah (2) and Charlie (10 weeks); paternal grandparents Charles and Julie Cronauer; maternal grandparents Ken and Barb Littel; maternal great-grandparent Ed Littel; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is and will always be dearly missed.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Fr. Carl Beekman of The Church of St. Mary in Sycamore.

A celebration of Aidan's ephemeral life will be held, rain or shine, on October 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at his home, 2645 Coltonville Rd. in Sycamore, because that was his favorite place thanks in large part to .

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up in Aidan's name in order to benefit the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and medical research for finding a cure. For more information, call (815) 970-0143.

Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019
