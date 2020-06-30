Alan George Schaal
Born: August 29, 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Alan George Schaal 67, of Genoa died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born August 29, 1952 in Chicago the son of George and Dolores (Harrison) Schaal. He married Angela Gaimari on March 18, 1991 in Maywood. Alan worked for Earle M. Jorgensen Steel in Schaumburg for over 30 years. Alan enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing cards, cars and watching car races, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Angela; children, Jason (Renee) Schaal, Tracy Schaal, Albert Schaal, Toni Ann (Bill) Schneider; Nikki (Matt) Gregorio, Danielle Rocco; grandchildren, Courtney, Jason Jr., Andrew Pietricha, William, Mena Rose, Frankie, Kayla; brother, Gary Schaal; sister, Diane (Dave) Lewandowski; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. Sycamore, IL 60178.
For information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589
