Albert L. Valerius



Born: June 7, 1934; in Elkville, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Albert L. Valerius, 84, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



He was born June 7, 1934, in Elkville, Illinois, the son Edward and Emma (Wendling) Valerius. Albert married Marlene Sederberg on August 2, 1963, in DeKalb.



Albert was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Cassen Auto Transportation Company for over 25 years and a member of Teamsters Union Local 330. Albert loved his grandchildren, his tractor and his dogs.



He is survived by his children, Carl Valerius of Sycamore, April Valerius of Cortland, Larry (Sharon) Valerius of DeKalb, Terry (Shawn) Frazier of DeKalb; four grandchildren, Emma and Ella Valerius, Logan and Allena Frazier; one great-grandson, Jayce Fraizer; brother, Mathew (Shirley) Valerius of Paducah Kentucky; four sisters, Kathryn Norris, Edna Finger, Matilda Harsy, Dorothy Wiehn; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene in 2018; son, Allen; brother, Edward Valerius; two sisters, Theresa Valerius and Lucille Merkel.



A Private Family Graveside Service will be held April 5 at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Albert L. Valerius Memorial Fund, addressed to the Valerius Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019