Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Albert Watkins
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd.
DeKalb, IL
Albert L. Watkins


1952 - 2019
Albert L. Watkins Obituary
Albert L. Watkins

Born: July 5, 1952, in Streator, IL

Died: October 12, 2019, in Cameron, MO

Albert L. "Al" Watkins, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, died suddenly, Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Cameron, Missouri, while on a cross country trip to Arizona.

He was born July 5, 1952, in Streator, Illinois, the son of Albert W. and Margaret I. (Cleary) Watkins. Al married Kathy J. Day on November 20, 1976 in DeKalb.

Al was a farmer his whole life on a farm south of Waterman.

AI's passion was for his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He wanted to share adventures and knowledge with them, like tube rides down the creek and YouTube videos of huge combines and tractors. AI was very active with the DeKalb County Swim team and the DeKalb H.S. swim teams. He enjoyed working with the bullpen and the electronic equipment. His goal was to have safe and efficient meets and to have a good time.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; three children, Col. George (Domenica) Watkins and their children, Luc and Aurelia; Dr. Suzanne (Chris) Moyer and their children, Natalie, Jack and Ryan, Dan (Katt) Watkins; three brothers, Bob Watkins, John Watkins, Mike (Linda) Watkins; three sisters Peggy Roberts, Helen Adkins, June Frazier; a brother-in-law, Clyde (Karen) Day; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Christ the Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb, with Fr. Matthew McMorrow celebrating. Cremation will follow, with burial of cremated remains at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Albert L. Watkins Memorial Fund, addressed to the Watkins Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019
