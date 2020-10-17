1/1
Albert Wolfenberger
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Wolfenberger

Born: October 20, 1917

Died: October 14, 2020

Albert Wolfenberger, 102, passed away peacefully in his home on October 14, 2020.

The 6th of 10 children, Albert was born in Pt. Pleasant, WV on October 20, 1917 to Anthony and Olie (Flowers) Wolfingbarger. Having been raised on a family farm, he had a strong work ethic and truly enjoyed working.

In 1936, at the age of 18, Al left home and came to northern IL to farm. He found work as a hired man the day after he arrived. He and another farmer once picked 70 acres of corn by hand (while also milking a herd of cows twice a day). As he recalls, it took them six weeks. Al had farmed in DeKalb County for almost 20 years, before his doctor discovered that he had a heart condition (really?) and advised him to stop farming. So in 1953, Al and his family moved to Sycamore; he became a real estate broker, who primarily sold farm land over the next 50 years. After "retiring" he found his own work projects to do: running his bulldozer and laying tile on his farm; repairing and preserving their 3-story brick home! Passers by were amazed (and scared) that he was still climbing a 40' ladder at the age of 99 (or was he 100)?

Al is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Hunter) Wolfenberger, and four children: Bob (Judy) Wolfenberger of Madison, WI; Bonnie (Bruce) Cain of Sycamore; Dennis Wolfenberger of Las Vegas, NV; and David (Mitsue) Wolfenberger of Westport, WA; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred (Hardin) Wolfenberger, and all of his siblings.

It was Yvonne, his wife of 49 years, who introduced Al to the concept of giving generously to Christian ministries; together they used the assets from their farms to establish a charitable foundation that supports the spread of the Gospel around the world that will continue far into the future.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the amazing caregivers who cared for Al like he was a member of their family. Thank you Anna, Kristy, Brie, Victoria, and Gina.

There will be a visitation on Monday, October 19 th from 6-8 p.m. at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore. Face masks will be required; social distancing guidelines should be followed.

A private memorial service will be held on October 20 th at 12:30 PM. The livestream LINK can be found on the Butala Funeral Home website. The body will be laid to rest in the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Bank would be appreciated in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
To Yvonne and family, you are in prayers during this time of loss.
Jo Ann Minter
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved