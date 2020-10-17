Albert Wolfenberger
Born: October 20, 1917
Died: October 14, 2020
Albert Wolfenberger, 102, passed away peacefully in his home on October 14, 2020.
The 6th of 10 children, Albert was born in Pt. Pleasant, WV on October 20, 1917 to Anthony and Olie (Flowers) Wolfingbarger. Having been raised on a family farm, he had a strong work ethic and truly enjoyed working.
In 1936, at the age of 18, Al left home and came to northern IL to farm. He found work as a hired man the day after he arrived. He and another farmer once picked 70 acres of corn by hand (while also milking a herd of cows twice a day). As he recalls, it took them six weeks. Al had farmed in DeKalb County for almost 20 years, before his doctor discovered that he had a heart condition (really?) and advised him to stop farming. So in 1953, Al and his family moved to Sycamore; he became a real estate broker, who primarily sold farm land over the next 50 years. After "retiring" he found his own work projects to do: running his bulldozer and laying tile on his farm; repairing and preserving their 3-story brick home! Passers by were amazed (and scared) that he was still climbing a 40' ladder at the age of 99 (or was he 100)?
Al is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Hunter) Wolfenberger, and four children: Bob (Judy) Wolfenberger of Madison, WI; Bonnie (Bruce) Cain of Sycamore; Dennis Wolfenberger of Las Vegas, NV; and David (Mitsue) Wolfenberger of Westport, WA; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred (Hardin) Wolfenberger, and all of his siblings.
It was Yvonne, his wife of 49 years, who introduced Al to the concept of giving generously to Christian ministries; together they used the assets from their farms to establish a charitable foundation that supports the spread of the Gospel around the world that will continue far into the future.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the amazing caregivers who cared for Al like he was a member of their family. Thank you Anna, Kristy, Brie, Victoria, and Gina.
There will be a visitation on Monday, October 19 th from 6-8 p.m. at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore. Face masks will be required; social distancing guidelines should be followed.
A private memorial service will be held on October 20 th at 12:30 PM. The livestream LINK can be found on the Butala Funeral Home website. The body will be laid to rest in the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Bank would be appreciated in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com