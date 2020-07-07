Alex Harmon
Born: March 22, 1976
Died: July 1, 2020
Alex Harmon, age 44, of Sycamore,IL, passed away suddenly following a tragic car accident, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born March 22, 1976, in Aurora to loving parents, Willis and Ella Sue (Womac) Harmon.
He leaves his loving wife Jen Harmon; five children: Ben Harmon, Andrew Armstrong-Smith, Megan Smith, Steven Smith and Dylan Smith; three grandchildren: Serenity and Kyden Armstrong-Smithand Oliver Alexander-Smith; four siblings: Linda (Ron) Schooler, Donald (Pam) Harmon, Pam (Kevin) Bohlin and Gordon (Betsy) Harmon; many nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends. He joins his parents, Willis and Ella Sue Harmon and his brother in-law, Scott Stouffer.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 530 W. State St., Sycamore, IL. Masks will be required to enter as well as social distancing. Following a private family service Wednesday, July 8, a public graveside service will beheld at Lily Lake Cemetery at 1 p.m. Due to the size of the family, parking within the cemetery will be limited. Once the procession has arrived, additional parking will be available on a first come first serve basis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Alex's name. Checks may be made to the "Roy Alexander Harmon Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.