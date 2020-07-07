1/
Alex Harmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Harmon

Born: March 22, 1976

Died: July 1, 2020

Alex Harmon, age 44, of Sycamore,IL, passed away suddenly following a tragic car accident, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born March 22, 1976, in Aurora to loving parents, Willis and Ella Sue (Womac) Harmon.

He leaves his loving wife Jen Harmon; five children: Ben Harmon, Andrew Armstrong-Smith, Megan Smith, Steven Smith and Dylan Smith; three grandchildren: Serenity and Kyden Armstrong-Smithand Oliver Alexander-Smith; four siblings: Linda (Ron) Schooler, Donald (Pam) Harmon, Pam (Kevin) Bohlin and Gordon (Betsy) Harmon; many nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends. He joins his parents, Willis and Ella Sue Harmon and his brother in-law, Scott Stouffer.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 530 W. State St., Sycamore, IL. Masks will be required to enter as well as social distancing. Following a private family service Wednesday, July 8, a public graveside service will beheld at Lily Lake Cemetery at 1 p.m. Due to the size of the family, parking within the cemetery will be limited. Once the procession has arrived, additional parking will be available on a first come first serve basis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Alex's name. Checks may be made to the "Roy Alexander Harmon Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved