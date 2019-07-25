Alice Jeannette "Jean" Hughes



Born: August 5, 1922



Died: July 21, 2019



Alice Jeannette "Jean" Hughes, age 96, of Genoa, passed into the arms of her Savior,and was reunited with the love of her live, her husband Elmer, Sunday, July 21, 2019.



She was born on August 5, 1922, at the family home in Genoa, to proud parents Clarence and Edith Seberg) Wager.



She is survived by her daughter, Pat Clauss; three grandchildren: Natalie (John) Seper, Nathan (Kelly) Campbell, and Clint (Hope) Clauss; seven great-grandchildren: Christopher, Ian, and Kevin Seper; Nolin and Wade Campbell; Jacob Arnold and Levi Clauss; her sister in-law, Blanche E. Carlson, several nieces and nephews and a family of friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edith Wager; her husband Elmer Hughes, a son-in-law,Brian K. Clauss; in-laws: Ray F. and Jewel Hughes, Eugene and Laura Hughes,Glen Carlson and a nephew Greg L. Hughes.



Visitation will be Saturday, July27, 2019, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S Stott St., Genoa, IL 60135, from 12-4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Private family burial will follow cremation at a later date at Genoa Cemetery, Genoa, IL.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jean's name. Checks may be made to either the "Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District" or "Genoa-Kingston High School Athletic Department" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in Daily-Chronicle from July 25 to July 26, 2019