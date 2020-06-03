Alice Lucille Stott
1930 - 2020
Alice Lucille Stott

Born: March 3, 1930; in St. Augustine, FL

Died: May 28, 2020; in Mayfield Township, IL

Alice Lucille "Alilu" Stott, 90, died May 28, 2020, at her Mayfield Township home in rural DeKalb, surrounded by family.

Alilu was born March 3, 1930, in St. Augustine, Florida, to parents Hugh H. and Inez M. (Clarke) Smith. Along with her sisters Martha and Dorothy and their parents, she lived winters in Florida and summers in Illinois until permanently moving north after finishing high school. Alilu graduated high school from St. Joseph Academy in St. Augustine in 1948 and as a Registered Nurse from Rockford's St. Anthony School of Nursing in 1951.On September 8, 1951, Alilu married Marx V. Stott in Genoa. The couple raised three children, Mark (Allen), David, and Carol, as well as countless other animals on their farm and property outside of DeKalb. Loved ones remember Alilu's doting care to her horses, llamas, goats, dogs, cats, donkeys. She especially enjoyed watching and identifying the huge variety of birds that came to feed outside her kitchen window.

Alilu was a devoted nurse, spending 40 years doing private duty nursing, working at St. Mary's Hospital in DeKalb, and at DeKalb Clinic. She brought warmth and care to everyone in her work and personal life. Although Alilu and Marx made their home in Illinois, they had friends in many other states and countries. They were passionate travelers, visiting every continent except Antarctica, and making new acquaintances everywhere they went. An adventurous explorer, Alilu safaried in Africa, rode elephants in Thailand, toured Jamaica by motorcycle, and met orangutans in Indonesia. She was a gifted storyteller and her loved ones will miss hearing her tales of adventure.

Alilu is survived by her sons, Mark A. Stott and David Stott; her daughter, Carol (Dan) Sibley; daughter-in-law, Jessica Stott; grandchildren, Paul (Samantha) Sibley, Mary Kate (Cody) Lemons, Lauren Stott, Gus Stott; great-grandson, Theo Marx Lemons; sister, Dorothy Wirth; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marx; and sister, Martha Mary Smith.

Alilu's family extends its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Serenity Hospice & Home, as well as Dr. Dhaval Thakkar at Northwestern Medicine.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Alilu's life may be made to the charity of the giver's choice.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., 60178, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
