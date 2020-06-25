Alice M. Belke
Alice M. Belke

Born: March 9, 1928

Died: June 23, 2020

March 9, 1928Alice M. Belke, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Oak Crest.

She was born March 9, 1928, in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of Oscar and Gertrude B. (Kamperschroer) Homstad. Alice married Roger L. Belke on June 25, 1949 in Sparta, Wisconsin.

Alice was trained as a beautician and later employed as a Director of Personnel at Spalding. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed choir and was very involved in bible study. Alice served on the City of DeKalb's Human Relations Commission.

She is survived by her children, Nola (Jamie) Puente of Huntley, Marsha (Mateo Ramirez) Miller of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and Connie (Randy) Jacob of Franksville, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her son, Alan; her sisters; and son-in-law, Michael Miller.

Many thanks to Linda and Kelsey of Journey Care Hospice for the special care they gave Alice in her final days.

The Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alice M. Belke Memorial Fund for the benefit of Immanuel Lutheran Church, addressed to 511Russell Road, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
