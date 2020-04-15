|
|
Allan Aves
Born: March 10, 1931
Died: April 13, 2020
Allan Aves, 89, of Kirkland, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, of lung cancer.
Born March 10, 1931, in Belvidere, to Ira and Esther Aves, Allan farmed his entire life in Kirkland. He married his wife, Ruth Hawkey Aves in 1950.
Allan was involved in numerous community organizations including school board, volunteer fireman, Lions Club for 44 years and was a life time member of the Kirkland Methodist Church. He was a member and officer in many farm organizations. He was a founding member of the DeKalb County Soybean Association in 1973. He went on to serve on the Illinois Soybean Board, the National Board and President in 1980. He served on the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Board for 18 years and was President for 8 years. He then went on to serve on the Illinois Farm Bureau Board for 12 years. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer in DeKalb in 1962, Master Farmer in 1983 and the Illinois Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award in 1998. He was a world traveler going to 40 countries for business and pleasure. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and collecting primitive farm items, especially DeKalb corn.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth; his children, Lynn (John) of Colo., Diane (Ron) of Minn., and Kevin (Karen) and Barry (Kris), both of Kirkland; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Aaron, Ethan, Christian, Emily, Sarah and Kelly; sisters-in-law, Nancy Aves and Lois McEachran; brother-in-law, Clarence Paulson; cousin, Carol Byers; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents and two brothers, Dr. John Aves and Dr. Norman Aves.
Private family services will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020. Burial at Charter Oak Cemetery.
Memorials to Kirkland Methodist Church or Kirkland Food Pantry.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland, Ill.; 815-522-3563.
Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020