Nash-Nelson Chapel
1001 E. Garfield Street Rte 23
Waterman, IL 60556
(815) 264-3362
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Allan E. Nelson Obituary
Allan E. Nelson

Allan E. Nelson, 89, of rural Somonauk, Illinois passed away peacefully among family members on Sunday, September 1. Allan was a resident of Pine Acres Rehabilitation and Living Center following health issues occurring in March.

Allan was a lifelong farmer. He was enlisted into the army and served in Korea from1955 to 1956. Following his time in the service, Allan and his brother formed a strong family partnership specializing in grain production and raising hogs for many years. Allan especially enjoyed welding, metal fabrication, and developing his timberland into a subdivision using his own heavy equipment.

Allan had many close friends over the years. Most importantly, Allan was survived by three loving children, Allan Gene Nelson (Sheryl), Jackie Hargrave (Wayne), and Tricia Vandermeer (Wim). He was blessed with five grandchildren Matthew Nelson, Kimberly Nelson, Aaron Hargrave, Cora Vandermeer, and Carmen Vandermeer.

Allan was the youngest of five children. He was preceded in death by his first spouse, a nephew, three sisters and brother.

A funeral for close family members and friends is scheduled for Thursday, September 5. A one-hour visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and followed by funeral services at the Nash Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 E. Garfield, Waterman. The burial will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich. A reception will be held on the farm at 12735 Orchard Road following the burial service.

Online condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815)264-3362.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
