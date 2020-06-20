Allegra M. Hartman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allegra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allegra M. Hartman

Allegra M. Hartman 89, of DeKalb died Friday June 19, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Arrangements are pending at Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved