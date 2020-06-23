Allegra Marie HartmanBorn: December 29, 1930Died: June 19, 2020Allegra Marie Hartman, of DeKalb, entered into eternal rest at age 89 on June 19, 2020.She was born December 29, 1930 in Gridley, IL. to Raymond Hessling and Lucille Bristol. Allegra had two sisters, Carole (Joe) Hafele and Mary Hessling and one brother, John (Claire) Hessling. She married Richard Hartman on March 3,1951, in Peoria, IL.Richard and Allegra relocated their family to DeKalb, IL in 1967, after Richard was transferred with Montgomery Wards. Allegra began attending St. Mary's church in 1967, where she developed a dedicated group of friends that stayed close until her passing. After raising her 7 children, she went to work briefly at DeKalb Toys then Wurlitzer Co. for 10 years, until the company closed its doors 1974.She loved camping and making a big breakfast over a camp stove, getting together with her family, feeding the squirrels that frequented her porch and watching the birds. Allegra was avid reader for many years, reading up to 4 books a week, until she lost her eyesight. She also enjoyed calling and talking on the phone with her many close friends and family.She is survived by her loving husband Richard Hartman, daughter Patricia Hiland (Gary), sons Steve Hartman, Tom Hartman (Cathy), Roger Hartman (Carol Tallent) and Doug Hartman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John, her daughter Rebecca, who passed away at age 4, Ken Hartman (Annie Kordesh), who passed away in 2018, and her grandson Jarrod Grubbs. Allegra will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren, Jeremy Grubbs (Lori), Regina Thomas (Adam), Justin Hartman, Richard Hartman, Jason Hartman, Derick Hartman, Beatrice Hartman and her great grandchildren Jared Grubbs, Madelynn Thomas, Owen Thomas and Conor Grubbs.Due to Covid-19, a walk through visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, followed by mass, at 10:30, on Thursday, June 25 with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. Face masks are required at these services.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Allegra Hartman memorial fund in care of Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115.Allegra's husband and children would like to give particular thanks to Dr. Morker, Dr. J. Patel, and the wonderful caring staff at Bethany Rehab and Northwestern for their kindness, care and concern they showed Allegra during her brief stay with them. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.