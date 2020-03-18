Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Allen Noehre
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Allen Wesley Noehre

Allen Wesley Noehre Obituary
Allen Wesley Noehre

Born: May 18, 1931; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 8, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Allen Wesley Noehre, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Edward and Grace (Lundeen) Noehre. Allen married Barbara A. Zipse on December 1, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois. Allen was a graduate of Steinmetz High School in Chicago and received his Bachelor's degree from of the University of Illinois. He was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict.

Allen was employed at the United States Geological Survey for 33 years and was a member of American Legion Post #66 DeKalb.

He is survived by his children, Cary (Deborah) Noehre of Oswego, Douglas Noehre of DeKalb and Mindy (Daniel) Gallagher of DeKalb; five grandchildren, Trace Noehre, Matthew ( fiancée Katie) Noehre, Tyler Noehre, Samantha Noehre and Brandon Noehre; one brother, Donald Noehre; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara in 2011; two brothers and one sister.

The Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, Reception to follow, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Allen Wesley Noehre Memorial Fund, addressed to the Noehre Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
