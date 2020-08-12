1/1
Almeda A. Bridge
1921 - 2020
Almeda A. Bridge

Born: September 29, 1921; in Sciota Mills, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Almeda A. Bridge 98, of DeKalb, IL., passed away on August 10, 2020 at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.

Almeda was born at home on September 29, 1921 in Sciota Mills, IL, the daughter of Herman P. Zurbriggen and Eva M.( Pariott) Zurbriggen. As a child she earned the nickname "Skeeter" because she was as small as a mosquito. She showed her father's purebred Holstein cattle in 4-H. She attended the Freeport High School, the "Pretzels." After high school she completed business school in Freeport, IL then worked for a chemist at Burgess Battery Co in Freeport.

She married Robert Trumpy Bridge in Sciota Mills, IL in 1941 before he reported to serve in World War II. She traveled with Robert to Seattle WA, California and Ft. Hood, TX until he left for the Aleutian Islands. After World War II, they settled in DeKalb, II to farm, where they lived for 32 years. At the age of 40, Almeda returned to college to complete her B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught history/social studies in Waterman Middle School until retiring. In 1978 Almeda and Robert moved to lake Holiday, Sandwich, IL. They spent their winters in Ft. Pierce, Florida where she became a proficient china painter. She was a 4-H Leader and active in the Methodist Church, Homemakers Extension, and Waterman Retired Teachers.

After Robert's death in 1994, Almeda married Allen Staver on March 15, 2007 in DeKalb. They lived together at Oak Crest Retirement Center until Allen's passing on Nov. 4, 2017. She enjoyed dancing, reading, arranging flowers, cooking, playing cards, china painting, playing the piano and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Starr l. Hull, Pittsburgh, PA; sons, James (Margaret) Bridge of DeKalb, Kerry (Nettie) Bridge, of Litchfield, MN; grandchildren, Kimberly (John) Gatesman, Tiffany (Tim) Gardella, Stephanie Bridge, Jeremy (Jody) Bridge, Tina McMains, Keno Bridge, 7 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bridge in 1994, second husband Allen Staver in 2017 and grandson Timothy James Bridge in 1975.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dhaval Thakkar for his continued professional care and concern. Heart- felt appreciation is extended to the Oak Crest nurses, CNAs and staff during Almeda's stay in the Health Care Center.

Private grave-side services will be scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Almeda A. Bridge Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bridge Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
