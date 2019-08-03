|
|
Alta W. Boddy
Born: September 15, 1918; in Sycamore, IL
Died: July 31, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Alta W. Boddy, 100, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at DeKalb Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb.
She was born September 15, 1918, in Sycamore, the daughter of David and Nellie (Darnell) Westlake. Alta graduated from Sycamore High School and then married Henry F. Boddy on February 21, 1941, in Clinton, Iowa. They farmed from 1946 to 2008, after her husband returned from military service during World War II.
Alta was a lifelong member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church. She also was very involved with the Sycamore VFW Auxiliary where she enjoyed playing bingo. She also was a member the "Primetimers" group at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau and in her retirement years loved taking trips with her husband and the group. She also was a member of Charter Grove Grange.
She was never idle, always cooking, baking, canning, crocheting, gardening and taking care of her chickens. She loved her flowers.
She is survived by her children, James (MaryAnn) Boddy, Donald F. (Donna) Boddy, Elaine K. Boddy, Carol A. (Stephen) Mitchell and Janet L. Hudson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry, in 2009; brother, Emmett Westlake; and sister, Edith Tomlinson.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. Sycamore, IL 60178. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers a memorials can be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or visit act.alz.org to make a donation.
Information: 815-895-6589; visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019