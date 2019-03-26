Amanda K. McCabe



Born: July 20, 1927; in DeKalb, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Amanda K. McCabe, 91, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home.



She was born July 20, 1927, in DeKalb, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Rukavina) Mikez. Amanda married Al W. McCabe on July 9, 1960 in DeKalb.



Mandy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb. She was formerly employed by Brody Coats in DeKalb for over 10 years. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and their activities. Mandy was an avid Cub Fan.



She is survived by her husband Al; her children, Michael (Sally) Smoltich of DeKalb, Kathleen (Michael) Larson of Carol Stream, Patricia (Paul) Overby of Assumption; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph (Anne) Mikez of Mayfield, Kentucky; one sister, Mary Hayenga of Oregon; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by four brothers, Steve, George, Nick, Mike; and one sister, Anne.



The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, Thursday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Amanda K. McCabe Memorial Fund, addressed to the McCabe Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019