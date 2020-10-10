Amelia Elizabeth Creamean
Born: September 23, 1929; in Streator, IL
Died: October 7, 2020; in Shabbona, IL
Mrs. Amelia Elizabeth Creamean, 91, of Sycamore, Ill., formerly of Streator, died Wednesday, Oct.7, 2020, at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehab in Shabbona.
Born Sept. 23, 1929, in Streator, the daughter of Frank and Amelia E. (Essling) Moore, Amelia married Thomas Creamean on June 12, 1948, in Streator. A graduate of Streator High School, Amelia was a retired telephone operator from GTE, now Verizon.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Sue) Jensen of Santa Fe, N.M.; her son, Carl (Joni) Creamean of Erie, Kan.; two grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Vickery of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Mark (Erin) Jensen of Shelby, Mich.; and three great-grandchildren, Robert Vickery, Lucan and Gemma Jensen.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and step sisters, Marian Moore and Margaret Laurent.
Amelia was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore. She was an avid bridge player and greatly enjoyed her many bridge clubs in the Sycamore/DeKalb area. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
The family suggests donations to TAILS Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Funeral service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., following visitation from 9 am to 11 am. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.
Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.