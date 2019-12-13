Home

Andrew T. Dolder Obituary
Andrew T. Dolder

Born: August 31, 1965; in DeKalb, IL

Died: December 11, 2019; in Genoa, IL

Andrew "Andy" T. Dolder, 54, of Genoa died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home .He was born August 31, 1965 in DeKalb to Paul and Carole (Foster) Dolder. Andy was employed at the Sheridan Correctional Center as a Correctional Officer for over 18 years. Andy and his wife, Linda met singing Karaoke. He loved spending time with his family and going on vacations with his best friends, Ginger and Cash. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and especially liked the Chicago Cubs. He was a car enthusiast, especially with Mustangs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; 4 sons, Todd (Tara) Kocsis, Steven Szymanski, Scott Kocsis and Mark (Brittany) Szymanski; 4 grandchildren, Olyvia, Hunter, Ava and Kaitlyn; his mother, Carole Dolder; one sister, Annette McNally; his mother-in-law, Doris Seyller and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dolder; father-in-law, Lloyd Seyller; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Seyller; and his nephew, Jacob Seyller.

His visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa.

The funeral mass will be on Monday, Dec. 16th at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. A luncheon will follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or for mass intentions in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
