Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Holten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Ann Holten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Ann Holten Obituary
Angela Ann Holten

Angela Ann Holten, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home.

Born 1959 in Chicago, the daughter of Jack and Angeline (LoCascio) Carney, Angela worked for over 20 years as an insurance broker for the Holten Financial Group.

Angela was the beloved wife of Terrence C. Holten; mother to Nicole and John; grandmother to David and Aiden; sister to Jacqueline (Jerry) Roope, Joseph (Pam) Carney, Michael (Brenda) Brunzo and James (Diane) Brunzo.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, April 4, 2019, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, following visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the and .

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now