Angela Ann Holten
Angela Ann Holten, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home.
Born 1959 in Chicago, the daughter of Jack and Angeline (LoCascio) Carney, Angela worked for over 20 years as an insurance broker for the Holten Financial Group.
Angela was the beloved wife of Terrence C. Holten; mother to Nicole and John; grandmother to David and Aiden; sister to Jacqueline (Jerry) Roope, Joseph (Pam) Carney, Michael (Brenda) Brunzo and James (Diane) Brunzo.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, April 4, 2019, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, following visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the and .
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019