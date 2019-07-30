|
|
Angela Lynn Scroggins
Born: April 13, 1995; in Greenwood, MS
Died: July 27, 2019; in Chicago, IL
"Big Ang"
Age 24, of Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Born on April 13, 1995 in Greenwood, MS to David Scroggins and Frances A. (Outlaw) Scroggins. She attended Dekalb High School, Kishwaukee Community College and Northern Illinois University where she graduated with the class of 2018. Throughout her education Angela was very involved with many school activities and clubs. She was an animal lover who was especially fond of her Chihuahua, Bernie, as well as a loving TT (aunt) to Isabella and had a special bond with her sisters and brothers. Working out and spending time at the beach with friends and family were some of her favorite activities. She had a zest for life and lit up the room. Angela will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her parents, David (April) Scroggins of Braceville, IL and Frances A. (Michael Biondo) Scroggins of FL; sisters, Amber Scroggins of FL and Breanne Wren of Braceville, IL; brothers DJ Scroggins of Braceville, IL and Brandon Scroggins of FL; grandparents, Loretta Scroggins, Pamela Lua, Mikki Morris and Patricia Pritchard; aunts and uncles, Mildred Scroggins, Brandy (Adam) Rochell, Billy Scroggins, Robert (Brittney) Scroggins, Jennifer (Mike) Beheler, Angela (Rodney) Ridgley and Jason Pritchard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Papaw and Nanny Albert and Lorena Clark, Papaw Rusty Morris, Granny Keys and Roy and Nancy Worley.
Funeral service will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Greg Linkous officiating. The visitation will begin at 11 am until time of service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. For more information or to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 30, 2019