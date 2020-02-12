Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Salt 251
531 S. 7th St
Rochelle, IL
Angela M. (Jerding) McConkey


1971 - 2020
Angela M. (Jerding) McConkey Obituary
Angela M. McConkey

Born: May 1, 1971

Died: January 12, 2020

Angela M. (Jerding) McConkey, 48, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois due to complications from a congenital heart condition. Angela was born May 1, 1971 to Michael P. Jerding and Sheila I. (Engh) Jerding in DeKalb, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Angela is survived by her husband: Steven V. McConkey of DeKalb IL, daughter: Kira McConkey of Dixon, IL, brother: Michael G. (Aimee) Jerding of Rockford, IL, and nieces: Jacey and Carly Jerding.

Angela will be remembered for her kindness and her love of the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Eagles, and country & 80's music.

In keeping with Angela's loving and generous spirit, she continued that in death through the gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

A celebration of life open-house memorial will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Salt 251, 531 S. 7th St., Rochelle, IL from 4pm - 8pm.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
