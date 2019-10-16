|
Angeline M. Kuhn
Born: August 16, 1920; in Aurora, IL
Died: October 14, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Angeline M. Kuhn, 99, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at DeKalb Area Retirement Center. She was born August 16, 1920, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Alois P. White and Mary H. (Konen) White . Angeline married John T. Kuhn on June 21, 1941, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Aurora Illinois.
Angeline was a homemaker; she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and long walks. She was a member of The Church of St. Mary in Sycamore, the Rosary Society, Sycamore Women's Club and DeKalb County Farm Bureau Extension.
She is survived by three sons, Richard (Sharon) Kuhn, John (Bev) Kuhn, Ronald Kuhn; two daughters, Marilyn (Dave) Kloepfer, Carol Wollenberg; daughter-in-law, Mary Kuhn; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Alice White; her three special friends, Katy, Mary, and Peggy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Gary; three brothers, Ray, Don, and Joe White; two sisters, Lorraine Bohr and Mary Lou Tognarelli.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, at The Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St. in Sycamore, with Fr. Carl Beekman celebrating. Burial will be at Marywood Catholic Cemetery in Aurora.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Angeline M. Kuhn Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kuhn Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019