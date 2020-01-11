Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Ann Smith
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Ann Marie Smith Obituary
Ann Marie Smith

Born: March 23,1936; in Flint, MI

Died: January 8, 2020; in Indianapolis, IN

Ann Marie Smith, 83, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born March 23,1936, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Delbert J. and Alice F. (Aspengren) Stonesifer. Ann married Howard W. Smith December 17, 1955.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Smith, Carol (Richard) Kemen, and Bradley (Christine) Smith; six grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca, Ashley, Marc, Ellie and Jenny; one great-granddaughter, Annabeth; sister, Jean Lykins; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Joe Gastiger of First Congregational United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ann Marie Smith Memorial Fund, addressed to the Smith Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
