Ann Rene Wallin, 61, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her brother's home, with her family surrounding her with love. She was born March 7, 1958, in DeKalb, to Milton and Connie (Strong) Wallin.



Ann graduated from the Notre Dame Special Education School in DeKalb in 1976 and received her Life Learning Certificate at Kishwaukee College in 2016. Ann worked at Opportunity House until her retirement in 2017.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Connie; and grandparents, Mildred and Harry Wallin, and Helen and Roy Strong.



Survivors include her brother, Michael (Karen) Wallin of Genoa; and her sister, Joy Wallin of Boulder, CO.



Ann is also dearly missed by her extended family of aunts and cousins, niece and nephew, great-nieces, and her Opportunity House family of housemates, friends, and staff.



Ann brought love and light into this world. She was well known and much loved. Anytime she was out and about (likely at Target), she was sure to run into someone she knew. A joyous "Hi Ann!" was sure to be heard.



As a friend of Ann's shared upon learning of her passing, "Ann reminded us of just how enjoyable the simple pleasures of life could be-what an amazing legacy to leave us with. Just to enjoy life!"



And as Ann would say, "Good Happy OK, Ann Love."



A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held from 1-4 pm July 13 at Faranda's Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Opportunity House Inc., 357 N. California St., Sycamore, IL 60178.



Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main Street, Genoa; 815-784-2518. Visit olsonfh.com to share a memory or send a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 18, 2019