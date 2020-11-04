1/1
Anna C. Isham
Anna C. Isham

Born: January 28, 1932; in Frankfort, KY

Died: November 2, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Anna C. Isham, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 28, 1932, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the daughter of Frank and Ethel Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Moore, James Melvin, Donald L., Marilyn Dirickson, Raymond, Jerry, Randy (Heide) and Roxie (Ray). Anna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Sue Isham; son, Delbert (Kim); husband, James; granddaughter, Carol Sue Mills; son-in-law, Chuck Moore.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Birch of Sycamore Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both the Visitation and Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Anna Isham Memorial Fund, addressed to the Isham Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
