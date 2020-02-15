|
Anna M. Johnson
Born: February 15, 1930; in Mendota, IL
Died: February 13, 2020; in Shabbona, IL
Anna M. Johnson, 89, of Steward, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Prairie Crossing Nursing Home in Shabbona.
Anna was born February 15, 1930, in Mendota, to George and Hazel (Buchanan) Kettley.She married Warren Johnson on February 22, 1948, at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church. She farmed, camped, fished, and hunted with her husband,Warren, and worked at Safranek's grocery store alongside of her twin sister, Agnes. She worked as a waitress at the Four Corners alongside her daughter,Sandy. Decorating the church for the holidays and special occasions gave Anna joy. She also loved sewing clothes for all three of her daughters and loving and caring for each of her grandchildren.
Anna was a former member of the Paw Paw United Methodist Church for the majority of her life.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy (Kenny) Lobdell, of Lena, and Sherrie (David) Flavin, of DeKalb; one son-in-law, Ronald, of Rochelle; one brother-in-law, Ervin Safranek of Paw Paw; two sisters-in-law, Delores Schrader and Betty Hartman, both of Shabbona; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren,and three great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hazel; two sisters, Betty and Agnes; one brother, Thomas; one daughter, Sandra; and one son-in-law, Kim.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church, 370 Wiley Ave, in Paw Paw with Pastor Dave Holden officiating.
Burial will follow in Wyoming Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
In lieuof flowers, memorials in Anna's name may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
