Anna Mae Bonnell Willavize
Born: March 25, 1929; in Centerville, IA
Died: June 23, 2020; in Camdenton, MO
Anna Mae Bonnell Willavize, age 91, formerly of Sublette, IL, joined hands with the Lord on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Windsor Estates in Camdenton, MO surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held at the Mihm- Jones Funeral Home, Amboy, IL on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 PM (noon). Funeral service to follow with Pastor Judy Williams of Creston officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Sublette, IL.
She worked at Hart-Carter in Mendota, IL for 19 years prior to her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Amboy, IL and the Green River Saddle Club.
Anna was born on March 25, 1929 in Centerville, IA the daughter of Elmer and Minnie (Raney) Jump.
She married Marvin Bonnell Aug. 3, 1946 in Batavia, IL. He preceded her death May 12, 1974. She later married Leo Willavize Sept.22, 1984 in Amboy, IL. He preceded her death May 8, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son James M. Bonnell, two brothers David and Robert Jump, and one sister Betty Jean Jump.
Anna is survived by three daughters Judy (Butch) Griswold of Camdenton, MO, JoAnne Heinzeroth of Mendota, IL, Barbara (Louis) Bontz of LaSalle, IL, one son Gary (Patrice) Bonnell of Camdenton, MO.
She also has 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren. Anna has one brother Richard (Nellie) Jump of Jacksonville, FL. and one sister Myrtle Medernach of DeKalb, IL.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family and distributed to Anna's favorite charities.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.