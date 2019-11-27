|
Anna Scroczynski
Born: November 26, 1940; in Poland
Died: November 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Anna Scroczynski, 78, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb.
She was born November 26, 1940 in Poland, the daughter of Walter and Zofia Wickel . Anna married Jan Sroczynski on November 21, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois.
Anna enjoyed art, painting, bingo, crochet and tie blankets.
She is survived by his son, Alex; her daughter, Sophie (Roger) Cravens; three grandchildren, Veronica Sroczynski, Matthew Sroczynski and David Sroczynski; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Madison; one sister Irene Jama; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Otto and sister Christine.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery, in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Anna Sroczynski Memorial Fund, addressed to the Sroczynski Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019