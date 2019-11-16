Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
Anna George
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Susan George


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Susan George Obituary
Anna Susan George

Born: November 1, 1952; in DeKalb, IL

Died: November 14, 2019; in Oregon, IL

Age 67 of Ashton, IL, died on Thursday November 14, 2019 in the Serenity House in Oregon, IL, she was born on November 1, 1952 in DeKalb, IL, and was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Westfield) George.

Anna worked for Kreider Services in Dixon, IL, as an assembler since 1976. She has lived in the Ashton community since 1992 moving there from Dixon. Anna was baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.

Survivors include: sisters: Mary Alice (Bill) Guerrettaz of Clare, Louise Reinke of Rochelle, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved family of Kreider Services and Ashton Terrace. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Sister Mary Joan George, Donna Pesut, and brothers: John Charles George and James George.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 12:30pm in the Finch Funeral Home with Father Dean Russell officiating. Cremation was accorded by Finch Crematory. Burial will follow services in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kreider Services in Dixon, IL, or Serenity House in Oregon, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -