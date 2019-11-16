|
Anna Susan George
Born: November 1, 1952; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 14, 2019; in Oregon, IL
Age 67 of Ashton, IL, died on Thursday November 14, 2019 in the Serenity House in Oregon, IL, she was born on November 1, 1952 in DeKalb, IL, and was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Westfield) George.
Anna worked for Kreider Services in Dixon, IL, as an assembler since 1976. She has lived in the Ashton community since 1992 moving there from Dixon. Anna was baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.
Survivors include: sisters: Mary Alice (Bill) Guerrettaz of Clare, Louise Reinke of Rochelle, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved family of Kreider Services and Ashton Terrace. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Sister Mary Joan George, Donna Pesut, and brothers: John Charles George and James George.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 12:30pm in the Finch Funeral Home with Father Dean Russell officiating. Cremation was accorded by Finch Crematory. Burial will follow services in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kreider Services in Dixon, IL, or Serenity House in Oregon, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019