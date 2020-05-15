anne groves
Born: November 11, 1933; in Sweetwater, TX
Died: August 25, 2019; in Austin, TX
Anne (Anderson) Groves passed away on August 25, 2019, in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her son John Groves and his wife Susan; her daughter Susan Andersen; her grandchildren, Lauren and Anna Groves and Andrew, Katherine, and David Held; and her brother Carl Andersen and his wife Linda. She was predeceased in 2010 by her husband of 53 years, Morgan.
Anne earned bachelor's degrees from McMurry College and Southern Methodist University in the 1950s and taught elementary and high school before having children. She eventually returned to work as a secretary, working at Northern Illinois University from 1980 until her retirement in 2003 and spending most of those years in Lowden Hall.
Despite her gentle and soft-spoken nature, Anne was always well-informed and quietly opinionated. She read the newspaper cover-to-cover every day for as long as her health allowed and could always be depended on for her thoughtful insight on current events. Though in many ways a product of her generation, she had a feminist streak. Ask her about the time in 1973 when a park district employee laughed when she asked about girls' soccer for her daughter and you would see a rare flash of anger, even decades after the fact. She was a proud lifelong Democrat and was witnessed swearing only once in her life, when Sarah Palin entered the national spotlight, at which point she deemed it warranted. Had she been well enough to be aware of all that has happened in the last few years she would undoubtedly have become as capable at swearing as she was at anything else she put her mind to.
She loved big dogs, chocolate, books, the Obamas, drum and bugle corps, and above all, her family. While most of her interests were readily apparent, those who had the privilege of spending significant time with her were treated to the occasional delightful surprise. She loved Jerry Jeff Walker, and in 2011 she asked her daughter to take her to a Jerry Jeff concert, where she was heard singing along to "Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother" in her church voice. She also loved auto racing and enjoyed positioning herself at hairpin turns at Road America in Wisconsin, where all the best spinouts occurred and the engines were, in her words, "blow-your-head-off loud."
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the ACLU. https://action.aclu.org/.../camp.../InMemoryofAnneAndersonGroves.
Her children would love to hear memories of Anne. Please write to Susan Andersen, 5206 Evans Ave, Austin, TX 78751.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from May 15 to May 16, 2020.