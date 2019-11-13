|
Anthony Conro
Born: January 18, 1937; in Gilberts, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Belvidere, IL
Anthony "Tony" Conro, 82, of Kingston, IL passed away November 6, 2019 at Northwoods Care Centre in Belvidere, IL with his loving wife of 62.5 years, Nancy, by his side.
Born January 18, 1937 in Gilberts, IL to Alfred and Rose (Herrmann) Conro. He wed Nancy Swanson June 22,1957 at St. Catherine of Genoa Church. They lived in the Kingston community all their married life. They had 3 children Janet, Mark and David. Tony worked for many years with Floit Sand and Gravel Company. However, his first love was always farming. He raised many animals throughout his lifetime but will always be remembered for his mules, donkeys and collection of tractors.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife Nancy; 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Mickey) Mueller, Justin (Stacey) Weaver, Jarrod Weaver, Scott Conro and Joline (Seth) Oates; 4 step grandchildren, Kara Schabacker and Ryan (Tammy), Alicia and Cory Ross; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Corson and Sally Owens; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tony is predeceased by his parents; mother and father-in-law Harley and Carol Swanson; brothers, Ralph Conro and Francis (his wife Bonnie) Conro; sister, Theresa Freeman (her husband Vernon); brother-in-law, James Corson and all 3 of his children; Janet (her husband Lynn) Ross, Mark Conro and David Conro.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave. in Sycamore, IL from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St. in Kingston, IL. with Rev. Jackie Wills officiating. A visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am at the Church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hiawatha FFA in care of Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Private burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019