Anthony Conro
Anthony "Tony" Conro, 82, of Kingston, IL passed away November 6, 2019 at Northwoods Care Centre in Belvidere, IL with his loving wife of 62.5 years, Nancy, by his side.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave. in Sycamore, IL from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St. in Kingston, IL. with Rev. Jackie Wills officiating.
A visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am at the Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hiawatha FFA in care of Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Private burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019