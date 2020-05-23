Anthony J. Cagle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Cagle

Born: December 3, 1997; in DeKalb, IL

Died: April 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Anthony J. Cagle, 22, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born December 3, 1997 in DeKalb, the son of Calvin Cagle and Samantha Ramadan. He is survived by his father, Calvin (Jenna) Cagle; his mother, Samantha (Jarred) Ramadan Jones; his daughter, Liliana Losoya; brother, Austin Cagle; sisters, Addysen Cagle, Cassidy Cagle, Victoria Cagle; grandparents, Shirley (Bobby) Gabbard, Calvin (Catherine) Cooke; Renee Crooke; girlfriend, Tiffany Valentino and her children; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Anthony J. Cagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved