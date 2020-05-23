Anthony J. Cagle
Born: December 3, 1997; in DeKalb, IL
Died: April 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Anthony J. Cagle, 22, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born December 3, 1997 in DeKalb, the son of Calvin Cagle and Samantha Ramadan. He is survived by his father, Calvin (Jenna) Cagle; his mother, Samantha (Jarred) Ramadan Jones; his daughter, Liliana Losoya; brother, Austin Cagle; sisters, Addysen Cagle, Cassidy Cagle, Victoria Cagle; grandparents, Shirley (Bobby) Gabbard, Calvin (Catherine) Cooke; Renee Crooke; girlfriend, Tiffany Valentino and her children; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Anthony J. Cagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Born: December 3, 1997; in DeKalb, IL
Died: April 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Anthony J. Cagle, 22, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born December 3, 1997 in DeKalb, the son of Calvin Cagle and Samantha Ramadan. He is survived by his father, Calvin (Jenna) Cagle; his mother, Samantha (Jarred) Ramadan Jones; his daughter, Liliana Losoya; brother, Austin Cagle; sisters, Addysen Cagle, Cassidy Cagle, Victoria Cagle; grandparents, Shirley (Bobby) Gabbard, Calvin (Catherine) Cooke; Renee Crooke; girlfriend, Tiffany Valentino and her children; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Anthony J. Cagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 23, 2020.