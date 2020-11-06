Arlene A. Faivre
Born: May 26, 1935
Died: November 4, 2020
DEKALB – Arlene Ann Herrmann Faivre, 90, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 4, 2020.
Arlene was born on May 26, 1930 in Waterman, IL, to Alfred and Irene (Hickey) Herrmann. She was the fourth of seven children. Arlene was a 1948 graduate of DeKalb High School. She followed in two of her sisters' footsteps and married a Faivre brother; three Herrmann sisters married three Faivre brothers. Arlene married Donald L. Faivre on January 28, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she was a member. Arlene was the loving wife of Don for 65 years before his passing on June 16, 2015.
Arlene had been a member of Catholic Daughters since she was a junior in high school. She was on the St. Mary's Church Funeral Committee, and organized many Catholic Daughters trips. She liked to play cards, loved sports of any kind (high school, college and the pro teams) and enjoyed going out on Friday nights with her friends.
Don and Arlene did extensive traveling, but her final bucket list destination was going to the Holy Land with her granddaughter, Savannah, Father McMarrow and the Newman Church group in 2018.
Arlene was devoted to her faith and family. She is survived by her 10 children, Richard (Linda) Faivre of Polo, Donald J. Faivre and Robert (Vicki) Faivre, both of DeKalb, Suzan (Dave) Peterson of Shabbona, Michael (Paula) Faivre of Polo, Jeff (Trudy) Faivre of Liberty, Pennsylvania, Annette (Al Buhk) Faivre of Cortland, John (Jennifer) Faivre of Batavia, Patricia (Tim) Price of DeKalb and Bryan (Cathy) Faivre of Sycamore; sister, Bernadine Meier of DeKalb; brother-in-law, Charles (Geri) Faivre of DeKalb; sister-in-law, Barbara Herrmann of Sycamore; 29 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; son, Gerald, in infancy; granddaughter, Kari Sue Faivre; three sisters, Janice Faivre, Laverne Faivre, and Marcella Carstedt; and two brothers, Marvin Herrmann and Roland Herrmann.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 Pine St., DeKalb. The Mass will be available to view on Zoom at: https: www.IL59.com/arlene
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral Mass. Arlene will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arlene A. Faivre Memorial Fund, sent to the Faivre family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, IL 60115.
Arlene's family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar and Unity Hospice for their exceptional care.
